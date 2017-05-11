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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/building type : shed

Exterior Brick Siding Material Shed Design Photos and Ideas

The exterior combines recycled brick, radial sawn timber, and galvanized roof sheeting. "Materials were selected to meet the clients’ brief that the house fit within the cognitive idea of an old shed," explain the architects.
The clients requested the design of the cabin and shed to appear as if the buildings had been weathering over time with the site.
The contrast between the old, dilapedated brick structure and the new, smooth Corten steel create a balance between the old and new.