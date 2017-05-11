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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roofline : hipped

Exterior Brick Siding Material Hipped Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
Jeffrey Bokey-Grant gives his family’s traditional cottage an award-winning remodel that adheres to the original footprint. The original brick worker’s cottage is estimated to have been built in the 1920s. "The house had since been victim to neglect and a series of questionable improvements over the course of its life," says Bokey-Grant.
“One of the clients’ families has a history of being heavily involved in beautiful vintage wooden boats,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The timber screen plays off that idea and introduces a very warm, natural material to face the street.” The timber screen wraps around the side window to offer added privacy from the main entrance.
The brick home had a previous addition at the front that was modified during the renovation. “The client was keen on a heavy black aesthetic and we were worried it might feel very heavy, especially as it is the community-facing element of the building,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “So, we lightened it up and made it feel a bit warmer with the timber screen.”
"The exterior is Deep Caviar by Benjamin Moore, but with a slight twist,” says Wei. “In order to create subtle variations throughout this sprawling exterior, I played with the darkness level of Deep Caviar and also changed up the sheen of the paint.”
From the street, the addition and light-filled living spaces remain hidden. The charm of the traditional cottage remains visible.
This bi-level bungalow's building envelope was increased by only 82 square feet, but now showcases an open-plan kitchen-living-dining area and loads of natural light.
The home is thought to be one of the first brick structures in the area.
Preserved and repointed brick along with repaired exterior trim and a fresh coat of paint breathe new life into the historic home. The roof is asphalt shingle.