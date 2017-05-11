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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/siding material : concrete

Exterior Brick Siding Material Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

To reduce the budget, Hyde used cement fibre sheeting as an alternative to concrete blocks.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The 1930s home in London that architect Grant Straghan remodeled for himself and his family is enlivened by blue-green cement tile exterior cladding.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">London-based practice Studio Ben Allen implemented prefab elements to recast a dark and dated Victorian terrace home for its longtime residents in just four days. The architects expanded the rear of the home, adding a new kitchen and two bathrooms. The entire update is swathed in a chromatic series of green-, blue-, and red-pigmented concrete.</span>
The micro home that Architect George designed for a young couple in Newton, Sydney, Australia, features a greenery-filled courtyard that ties the interior of the home to the outdoors.
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
The minimalist facade of the rear extension takes cues from brutalist architecture and features vertical polished plastered pillars, black Viroc cement particle board panels, and pale brick.
A side view of the home.
Although the original home had been stripped of its Heritage listing, the family valued its character and opted to maintain the original facade.
A side patio leads from the front of the home to the courtyard. The same red bricks used for the facade have been used for the paving to create a seamless fabric that wraps the built form and the site.
The slim profile of the red bricks used in the facade creates a textured surface across the monolithic form, while red and brown tones of each brick create an organic, varied pattern of color.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
On a plateau three hours outside Mexico City, architect Fernanda Canales created a wild, nature-fueled vacation home for her family surrounding four courtyards. Celebrating the flat, rugged environs, she melded a facade of red, broken brick with warm concrete and wood interiors. To add extra height, she turned to terra-cotta tiled barrel vaults.
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The contemporary concrete extension sits comfortably alongside the original brickwork.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
The extension to the rear of the home is constructed from splayed concrete – a material most often used in infrastructure projects.
Plans for 168 Plymouth Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn, are comprised of two interconnected buildings that once served as a factory and distribution center for Masury & Sons Paint Works. Sales are now open for a mix of converted townhomes and lofts, as well as modern penthouses.
The project was led by architect Jesús Perales, who recently won the XI Bienal Alejandro de la Sota - Muestra de Arquitectura de Tarragona.
Wide glass apertures connect the living and dining room to the new backyard.
Designed by visionary architect Harry Gesner and updated by Griffin Enright, this breezy post-and-beam residence boasts upscale amenities.
The barrel-vaulted roofs that top the bedroom wing and the living areas help collect rainwater into the underground cistern and "create a new topography."
A look inside the dramatic brick chamber that serves as the entry foyer into the home. The door straight ahead leads to the first courtyard defined by a curved brick wall. The opening to the left leads to the garage, while the opening to the right connects to the main areas of the house.
Located on a relatively flat and remote 2.5-acre plot, Casa Terreno occupies two temperate zones (forest and prairie) on a sparsely populated mountain in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Inspired by the great plains of the midwest, the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago (constructed 1910) is renowned as the the greatest example of the Prairie School architectural style and the most famous of Wright’s Prairie Houses.
Although primarily an event space, the Emil Bach House in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood is also available for rent. Designed in 1915 for the president of a brick company, the classic late Prairie-style home is designed with flat overhanging roofs and a short series of geometric cubes. The home recently underwent a two-year renovation and is now fully restored with original elements.
Located in an alley covered with local street art, guests of The Cell Block have a surprisingly nice view.
The addition was created with custom concrete that matches the surrounding buildings, as well as the tones of the London stock brick.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
On the exterior of the two-story beach house, much of the original brickwork was kept, and the new addition at ground level is faced in smooth, concrete blocks. The architects wrapped the upper floor in a new "timber skin" of Silvertop ash shiplap with a Grey Mist finish, then inserted V-shaped steel supports that reference historic, Australian beach houses in the area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A shot of the two houses from across the pond. “It's campfires by the pond, dinner cooked in the wood fire oven…we are living the dream,” say the brothers.
At 2,120 square feet, Jon's home (on the left) is slightly smaller than his brother's 2,540-square-foot house (on the right). Though the homes feature different floor plans, each has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Ninh Binh is a quiet city 100km south of Hanoi. The buildings here are famous for their luxury, costly in appearance, but do not pay attention to the quality of living space, lack of natural elements, light and trees.
While this architecturally significant three-bedroom, four-bath home was prelude to the iconic architect's future work, The David and Gladys Wright House is now considered FLW’s last residential masterpiece.
Bricks were assembled in a pattern to allow ventilation on the second story.
ODDO Architects designed a contemporary home for a family of four on a narrow, 4 meter by 16 meter plot of land in the dense city of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Named Tama's Tee House, 'Tama' is short for Tamarama—the Sydney beach suburb where the home is located.
A view of the guest house, which is included in the sale.
Windows of varying sizes punctuate the building, giving it a sculptural appearance.
The operable windows help let cooling breezes into the home—a necessity given the area's muggy tropical climate and the urban heat-island effect.
South facade with a robust CMU block. The entrance scrim is the abstract medieval gate announcing the entrance with a man gate scale opening scaling it down to human scale, leading to a small courtyard inside. The fabric scrim filters the harsh south light in the the courtyard and gives privacy from the road.
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