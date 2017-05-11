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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roofline : saltbox

Exterior Brick Siding Material Saltbox Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The alleyway facade reveals the contemporary addition with cedar-framed windows and a hardwood battened screen. The clerestory window glows at night behind the battens.
A layering of old and new, solid and transparent are evident in the play of materials and form. The original brick walls remain, wrapped by the wood- and metal-clad addition.
Overall, the design strove to preserve some of the character of the original front facade while allowing a contemporary structure to unfold.
The design of the remodel negotiates a 12-foot drop from the front of the lot to the back with a modified roof form that allows for three stories.
A close-up of the brickwork which is broken up by the unique, randomized brick coursing to help blend old and new bricks.
Bricks from the original bungalow were salvaged and repurposed.
The original facade was transformed into a contemporary profile that pays homage to the home's humble roots.
Liddicoat and Goldhill's home in the Victoria Park conservation area sports a steeply slanted roofline.
The back of Makers House features large amounts of glazing.
Makers House rests on an irregular site in Hackney, London.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
The renovated industrial compound is clad in metallic bronze-glazed bricks from Modular Clay Product, which match the neighboring Victorian terrace homes. The reflective bricks change in appearance as the sun moves through the sky, but always echo the Bronze Casements by Vale windows.