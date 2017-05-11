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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roofline : a frame

Exterior Brick Siding Material A Frame Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Surman Weston delivers a contemporary twist on the mock-Tudor style with minimalist interiors and intricate brickwork.
The exterior of Ditton Hill House, an A-frame new-build
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The contemporary concrete extension sits comfortably alongside the original brickwork.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
The extension to the rear of the home is constructed from splayed concrete – a material most often used in infrastructure projects.
The SH House is named after the clients–Stefan and Hanne—and it realizes their dream of a home connected to the outdoors.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.