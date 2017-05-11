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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roofline : sawtooth

Exterior Brick Siding Material Sawtooth Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
The balcony on the upper level looks down towards the courtyard.
A renovated family house brings new solutions to the social and contemporary architecture in urban Texcoco,
A second courtyard where the service areas are located.