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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roof material : metal

Exterior Brick Siding Material Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
On the site of a former clinic, Kevin Veenhuizen Architects creates a peaceful family residence where plants and wildlife abound.
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
To the front, the gardens are laid around a central lawn with a circling driveway which provides parking. There is also a garage for family cars.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
Neufeld chose brick for the addition so it related to the existing house, but wanted to underscore the temporal contrast between the two parts of the building. “Let new be new, and old be old,” says Neufeld. The switchback layout of the slim-lined steel staircase doesn’t encroach on the yard.
“The luscious double curves of Deco House, a gesture that navigates thorny planning guidelines, connects the project to the era of its namesake and introduces some Hollywood razzle dazzle to leafy Kew,” say the architects.
The living areas in the rear extension connect to the garden, which features a terrace sheltered by cross-laminated timber pergola clad in translucent fiberglass.
The perforated white metal screens help offset the heaviness of the brickwork while filtering sunlight during the day and giving the home a lantern-like glow at night.
“As an interesting note, if we had squared off the building form, we wouldn’t have been able to comply with the setbacks,” note the architects. “So the curved roofs were both contextual and tactical!”
The new and old parts of Deco House meet at the hidden side entry—now the main entrance—on the shared driveway. It opens to the home’s sole double-height space with the living areas in the new extension to the left and the main bedroom in the original 1930s cottage on the right.
Deco House is one of six mirrored Art Deco cottages in the neighborhood. Although the historic building is not protected by a heritage overlay, Mihaly Slocombe thoughtfully preserved the front half of the original and added a sympathetic red-brick extension in the rear with space for a garage.
This warehouse conversion by Ian Moore Architects also features an equine genetics laboratory and an enormous garage filled with classic cars.
“One of the clients’ families has a history of being heavily involved in beautiful vintage wooden boats,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The timber screen plays off that idea and introduces a very warm, natural material to face the street.” The timber screen wraps around the side window to offer added privacy from the main entrance.
The brick home had a previous addition at the front that was modified during the renovation. “The client was keen on a heavy black aesthetic and we were worried it might feel very heavy, especially as it is the community-facing element of the building,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “So, we lightened it up and made it feel a bit warmer with the timber screen.”
“The recycled brick honors the fabric of the existing cottage whilst adding robustness and patina to complement the rugged terrain of the lake reserve,” say the architects. Only recycled bricks were used in the new construction.
Perforated anodized aluminum operable screens mitigate solar glare. The home features a mix of low-E and bushfire-rated toughened glass set within nonflammable frames.
The renovated home is topped with Colorbond metal roofing with a debris-shedding gutter design.
The brick vents, openings, and chimney flue are protected from falling embers.
“The new addition encloses a series of crafted interiors, each deceptively spacious despite the modest footprint, and designed to offer a heightened experience of landscape from within an intimate setting,” explain the architects. “Large sections of the facade slide fully away, allowing living areas to merge into the surrounding garden, and for the edge of the bathroom and bedrooms to vanish into the forest context.”
The dark brick facade peels away into the garage, creating an interior stairwell. The garage door, like the front door, is crafted from black steel.
The warehouse-inspired front door on the southern side of the home is crafted from black steel and features a solid steel screen that slides in front of it, creating a completely blank facade.
The neighboring property has a beautiful, established garden. The gridded windows of the Park Terrace house—which take inspiration from the industrial warehouse archetype—are positioned to capture snippets of this garden, in effect borrowing the landscape. A small terrace has been cut out of the gable form to create a division between the master bedroom and the living area.
The southern facade of the home—the entrance—is a completely blank facade, which gives the home a private aspect, says the architect. The brick facade curves into the interior of the home.
The previous home on the Park Terrace site was damaged in the earthquake and subsequently demolished. Architect Phil Redmond, director of PRau, used this project to explore an archetypal industrial form which was lost as a result of the earthquakes.
The long, low home sits unobtrusively atop the ridge. Large areas of glazing open the home to the landscape to the south.
The simple, affordable material palette allows the home to sit comfortably within the natural landscape.
The home is oriented to take in views of Mount Canobolas in the Great Dividing Range. With an elevation of 4,577 feet, the extinct volcano is the highest mountain in the region.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing ensures natural light is plentiful throughout the home. The silvertop ash cladding on the exterior will develop a silver-gray patina over time.
The home is respectful to the rural site and champions the view. Thanks to the prefab construction, there was very little earthwork and minimal site impact. This approach also helped to eliminate potential weather delays—which would have been likely as, owing to the high altitude, the area frequently experiences frost and snow in winter months.
BVDS Architecture didn’t do any work to the exterior, apart from the box dormer which is clad in tiles to meet permitted development requirements. "From the outside, I think some people would regard the extension as a mistake, as it defies logic to build something that is only half a floor high," says architect George Bradley.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The living space extends out into the small backyard through large bifold doors. Horizontal weatherboards and vertical Mini Orb steel cladding creates a graphic, minimal rear facade that contrasts with the surrounding inner-city environment.
From the rear laneway, the parapet and veranda awning echo the original pitched roof, carrying the essence of the old house through to the addition.
The original building had been painted red and the client initially wanted to expose the old brickwork. After removing the paint, however, it was discovered that the entire facade was coated in tar. As a result, the decision was made to repaint the facade in cream. The new volume is hinted at by the portion of black framing that is visible at the side of the home.
The mostly blank brick-clad exterior belies the complex geometries that inform the multilevel plan inside. The windows are arranged to frame specific views—including the steeple of the nearby St. Michael’s Church—while retaining privacy from the street.
Before renovations, the farm had been abandoned for some 17 years.
Surrounded by native grasses, the outdoor entertaining area is lowered to give spatial difference.
Reclaimed cedar from the original chicken coop was used for siding.
The sunshine-yellow spiral staircase stands out against the pale tone of the brick facade.
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