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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/roofline : shed

Exterior Brick Siding Material Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
"All the spaces have strong visual connections to the garden,
It’s not uncommon for the family’s friends to come pitch tents out back and spend the night.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
Aalto was not only responsible for the architecture and the furnishings—he also designed the landscaping.
BVDS Architecture didn’t do any work to the exterior, apart from the box dormer which is clad in tiles to meet permitted development requirements. "From the outside, I think some people would regard the extension as a mistake, as it defies logic to build something that is only half a floor high," says architect George Bradley.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
Before renovations, the farm had been abandoned for some 17 years.
Surrounded by native grasses, the outdoor entertaining area is lowered to give spatial difference.
Reclaimed cedar from the original chicken coop was used for siding.
The team had to leave the front of the heritage protected house as is, but the back showcases an entirely new aesthetic.
“This was the first Annex house we have ever done,” LeBlanc says. “We’ve done a lot of work with existing buildings, and it’s actually a big part of our practice—but with this home there were many significant details worth protecting and restoring.”
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
The alleyway facade reveals the contemporary addition with cedar-framed windows and a hardwood battened screen. The clerestory window glows at night behind the battens.
The beach shack's corrugated metal shell is detailed with curved edges. The building faces northeast to take advantage of ample sunlight and ocean views.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
The luminous entrance opens into a bright and lofty living space.
The side view shows an outcropping of rocks.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
"We bumped up the roof line in two spots to create dramatic ceilings in the living area and flood the rooms with light," explains Hannah. "The brick and hardboard were then painted black, and we added cedar siding to add depth."
As its name suggests, the house rests upon wooden stilts, which passively cools the interiors.
Tall, slender teak trunks are secured to the ground with the weight of adobe bricks—a material that’s commonly used in the area—to support the walls and roof.
The communal area is fitted with wooden sliding doors, which open to connect the space seamlessly with the surrounding garden.
This shows how the new sitting room easily links to the brick terrace, which has a wraparound built-in bench.