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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick/building type : tiny home

Exterior Brick Siding Material Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

Eva added large glass doors to two sides of the structure. "The design is centered around light, openness, and the relationship to the surrounding landscape,
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
Located in an alley covered with local street art, guests of The Cell Block have a surprisingly nice view.
Massive wooden fence, which is a stripe, is on the background of a brick house, which is a square.
The contrast between the old, dilapedated brick structure and the new, smooth Corten steel create a balance between the old and new.