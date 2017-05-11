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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

"Zoe Starreveld's 1960s townhouse in North London stayed with us,
Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
A family of architects teamed up to bring sunshine to every corner of their 650-square-foot flat in Madrid.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the living spaces with natural light.
In the dining room, a tabletop ceramic by Marlene Steyn is one of many South African artworks in the colorful home.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Olga Frandina Sprout Pot
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
A custom-designed oak grid shelf by Julie Mølsgaard provides a striking framework for Jette's prized collection of ceramics.
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
The dining table is vintage, and the pendants are from IKEA.
The chairs in the Izquierdo family’s dining room were designed by Cristián’s father, who is also an architect.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
The team preserved the blue and buggy pine paneling, which was important to the owners, and made it more of a feature by bringing in new pieces, all of which highlight the double-height ceilings. "That pine, it's really filled with character," says Fowler.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
Antonio designed thin shelves with hinged storage boxes that do double duty as structural elements. "It's a play between solid and void," he says about the open and closed design.
LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
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