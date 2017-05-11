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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Shelves Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The dining room is flooded with natural light. The couple turned to stager Meredith Baer to outfit the area.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
Enhanced by views of the landscape, the flexible dining room table doubles as a workspace.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
The living-room and the terrace
Photo by Rafael Gamo
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
The living room’s retro lounge suite sits beneath a Fijian hardwood accent.
In recognition of the holiday attitude that pervades Palm Springs, the pool area will incorporate a screen wall that provides a surface for projection and reflects on the water for a festive vibe.
A Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs in the dining room; the J46 chairs are by Poul M. Volther. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.