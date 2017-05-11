Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Shelves Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Charly collects vintage design pieces, like this wavy Pierre Paulin dining set or the chrome Verner Panton magazine rack, which he found on the German equivalent of Craigslist.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the living spaces with natural light.
A custom-designed oak grid shelf by Julie Mølsgaard provides a striking framework for Jette's prized collection of ceramics.
The team preserved the blue and buggy pine paneling, which was important to the owners, and made it more of a feature by bringing in new pieces, all of which highlight the double-height ceilings. "That pine, it's really filled with character," says Fowler.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
The shelves display the homeowners’ books, records, clothing, and more, bringing personality to the spaces while still creating a regularity with its straight lines and consistent spacing.
"Crossing the ground and first floors, the shelf solves aesthetic and functional aspects," says Zooco Estudio.
One of the apartment's two bathrooms is tucked behind a curtain adjacent to the kitchen.
The project team discovered brick under the drywall in the room and left it exposed. The brick is indicative of the room once being a "summer kitchen," or a kitchen set up on the exterior of the home to be used during warm weather, which allowed for the heat to escape easily.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
A breakfast room also benefits from natural light.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
While the dining area is open to the living room, architect Rory Pennant-Rea delineated the spaces by placing them on different levels; the dining area steps down to the living room, where an inset in the wall provides a frame for artwork.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The dining room is flooded with natural light. The couple turned to stager Meredith Baer to outfit the area.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Steps up to additional living area.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
A custom waterfall countertop in the kitchen adds to the home’s sense of serenity and continuity.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
Open shelving continues from the kitchen to the sun room, with Cappellini Big Break dining table and Knoll Gigi chairs.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
Stepping into the Dining, a white wall connects the Dining and Master bedroom visually. An adjacent grey wall, is a backdrop for a painting of complementing texture.
The living-room and the terrace
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
On the second level, maple floors connect all the rooms together, unifying the composition.
At the corner between the dining room and the kitchen is a small outdoor terrace with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that bring plenty of sunlight into the home.
The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.
12