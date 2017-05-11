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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Shelves Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
The interiors of the main home are elegant and airy, with a dark palette warmed by the use of natural wood. A dramatic fireplace is the centerpiece of the open plan great room.