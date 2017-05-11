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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/furniture : bar

Dining Room Shelves Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
A custom waterfall countertop in the kitchen adds to the home’s sense of serenity and continuity.
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The public spaces are filled with both vintage furnishings and custom designs by OMFGCO. The Hideout bar features a Marmoreal countertop, which consists of an engineered marble developed in collaboration between dzek and British designer Max Lamb.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
"I painted these bookcases white to brighten up the space, but then nothing else matched them," says Janelle. "So naturally, everything else in the room had to go so that the bookcases could work. So pretty much this room was built around white paint."
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
Stepping into the Dining, a white wall connects the Dining and Master bedroom visually. An adjacent grey wall, is a backdrop for a painting of complementing texture.
The vegan pizza and ice cream bar features a reclaimed wood counter, dark green Muuto Nerd stools, and Clé tile on the stair risers.
Dining Room & Kitchen
The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
The location for the new restaurant, which opened in February 2010, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, Johanson and her colleagues Mark Wilson, Catharine Tarver, and Bridie McSweeney decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.
At the lobby bar/restaurant, you can try out a selection of teas from their Shanghai tea master, choose from a list of signature cocktails and superior sherry options, or try out a menu that revels in comfort food.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
Beams extending from the kitchen floor give the impression of an oversize butcher-block stage for a custom walnut-slab table and a dozen Molded Plastic chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
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