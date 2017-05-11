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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Shelves Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The dining room.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
Detailing for the open shelves next to dining area allows for the interplay of light and shadow.
In the Dining, a display case built into an existing bay-window houses an extensive collection of wine glasses.
The living-room and the terrace
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
Dining Room & Kitchen
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
In the upstairs apartment, a neutral color scheme complements the earthy tones of the coach house, while also letting its original architectural features shine.
The Rainbow Room.
The material palette of rustic oak cabinetry, oak floors, and a variety of beautiful marble and quartzite countertops create a warm and inviting retreat-like home.
The furniture is a combination of family heirlooms and newer items, such as the Hiroshima Woodseat armchairs by Naoto Fukusawa for Mjolk that surround the dining table. Two Glo-Ball pendants by Jasper Morrison hang in the living/dining area, while Drop 1 pendants by Peter Bowles light the kitchen.
The classic midcentury design becomes a natural setting for the owner's extensive art collection.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
The dining room is meant to be a flexible space for eating or dancing. “One of the most important things for me,” explains Grunbaum, “is how a house feels. It has to be a place where you don’t want to leave.” The Cyclone table is by Isamu Noguchi for Knoll and the pendant lamp is by Lightoiler.
Sunset pendants by Treviso-based Torremato illuminate a custom table and bench as well as a trio of Eames chairs. Di Stefano and Bongiorno used lighting to structure the open plan: “We put accents on focus points; we didn’t want the light completely spread out,” Di Stefano says.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
Beams extending from the kitchen floor give the impression of an oversize butcher-block stage for a custom walnut-slab table and a dozen Molded Plastic chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
To create a better flow, they took out the wall between the kitchen and dining rooms and added a peninsula where they could put bar stools for people to hang out while they’re cooking. They also moved the range closer to the peninsula to create a better layout for entertaining. Finally, the installed new quartz countertops and cabinets. They salvaged some of the old cabinets and repurposed them in the laundry room downstairs.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
Parents Mitra and Sasan Nakhshab join sons Nima and Soheil (with daughter, Sofia) and Soheil’s girlfriend, Susana Mora (with son, Shayan), on the main floor.
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.