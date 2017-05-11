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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Shelves Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
Olga Frandina Sprout Pot
Together, Cumulus Studio and the Collins's opted for a transparent approach to architecture. In the living areas, quality charcoal cabinetry and ceiling promote cozy interiors, at once harmonizing with and deflecting attention to the exceptional views.
During the 2019 renovation, the building’s floors were refinished with Ardex. "In the process, two layers of color were added, which brought so much depth," says Ali.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
With the home’s glass walls pulled open, the patio and fire pit become an extension of the dining room.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
This 1930 building sits one block off the main street of Greenport Village in the North Fork of Long Island—just two hours from New York City. Partially covered in vines, the austere facade contrasts starkly with its bright interiors.
Martin designed the console for his old house, and it was produced by a local design shop called La Feliz. It is now available through Broca Muebles.
For the dining area, Martin co-designed the custom American oak table with local carpenters and a design shop called Broca Muebles. The pendants are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and were brought back from a trip to Europe.
The marble dining table is supported by repurposed steel rods from the original structure of the building. “To keep the sense of history and cultural heritage, we didn’t want to use only new materials,” says Chu. “There is a very interesting relationship between the marble and the steel rods, which is found throughout the home. This balance between old and new is what makes this project so interesting.”
The renovation uses 70% recycled materials, both from the original building and other sources. The floors in the kitchen/dining area are made of marble slabs that were damaged during Taiwan’s last earthquake. This damaged marble was further broken down and mixed with concrete to create a terrazzo-like tile for the floors.
The project team discovered brick under the drywall in the room and left it exposed. The brick is indicative of the room once being a "summer kitchen," or a kitchen set up on the exterior of the home to be used during warm weather, which allowed for the heat to escape easily.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area overlooks the park, bringing the lush, green landscape into the space. This living area is separated from the stairwell by a partition incorporating bespoke joinery and a fireplace.
When shelter-in-place orders first took effect, Bryan was working in the dining room, though he’s recently transitioned to sharing the office with Danielle in order to have separation between work and home.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The property's descending grade allowed the architects to create a split-level home so that the dining area steps down from the living space.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
While the dining area is open to the living room, architect Rory Pennant-Rea delineated the spaces by placing them on different levels; the dining area steps down to the living room, where an inset in the wall provides a frame for artwork.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
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