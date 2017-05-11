All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/lighting : pendant

136 Dining Room Shelves Pendant Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Expansive doors open the the kitchen up to the forest on two sides.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
Dining room
Dining room and dutch door.
Thomas’s approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The light-filled dining room has an adjoining sunroom, which connects to a wraparound terrace.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
The dining room.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," said the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
Double-glazed windows open the home up to the permaculture garden outside and northern sunlight. The kitchen is visible from nearly every room in the home.
When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
White oak flooring in a guest suite.
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
Custom furnishings that fold or slide away when not in use, as well as a new floor plan, give the couple a flexible, singular home with many options.
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
Open shelving continues from the kitchen to the sun room, with Cappellini Big Break dining table and Knoll Gigi chairs.
The wine cellar can be seen through the glass section of the floor.
When the glass partitions are open, the passive heat from the conservatory is then released into the adjoining living spaces.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
Stepping into the Dining, a white wall connects the Dining and Master bedroom visually. An adjacent grey wall, is a backdrop for a painting of complementing texture.
The vegan pizza and ice cream bar features a reclaimed wood counter, dark green Muuto Nerd stools, and Clé tile on the stair risers.
Dining
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
Indoor/outdoor living was a priority in the redesign, and the interior was reconfigured so that views of the backyard and the majestic gum tree can be immediately seen as soon as the front door is opened.
Recycled timbers are used throughout the home from the curved bench to the joinery in the kitchen. The kitchen also connects to a cold-store walk-in pantry that’s cooled with an in-slab ventilation pipe funneling cool under-house air.
A dining table to the right of entryway sits close to the kitchen tucked behind the wall.
In the kitchen/dining area, the range hood and cooktop are by Fisher &amp; Paykel; the Navy chairs are by Emeco.
At the corner between the dining room and the kitchen is a small outdoor terrace with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that bring plenty of sunlight into the home.
The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.
Dining Room & Kitchen
Half of the house is a solid volume with a shed roof.
A wall of bookshelves with a library ladder enriches the sitting area.
A wood-burning stove anchors one side of the dining area that connects to the sheltered outdoor terrace.
The entire apartment is outﬁted with Sangaré’s UNITÉ lighting, which has been inspired by the rectangular, prefab building blocks of Habitat 67.
In the upstairs apartment, a neutral color scheme complements the earthy tones of the coach house, while also letting its original architectural features shine.
Sangaré kept the material and color palette minimal to enhance the unit's striking light quality.
“The swap allowed the house to feel less cramped, it removed bottle-necks, and provided a larger, and brighter atmosphere,” says Nathan.
A dining area divides the open kitchen from the living room.
Now, the remodeled staircase features pine paneling and is painted white.
The built-in bookshelf was salvaged in the renovation, painted white, and now serves as a backdrop to the dining room area.
Dusty also built the table and custom industrial bookshelf in the dining area.
Shibata made the 10-person dining table using $130 sawhorse legs from Maruki Wood Products Company topped with a sheet of birch plywood. A hole in the sliding wall fits over the table, enabling it to be used in both the library and the meeting room. malki.jp A movable wall clad in wainscoting on one side slides along tracks in the dining-room ceiling, dividing the room into a meeting space and a library. The Shiro Simple Modern Pendant lights can be easily removed and reattached after moving the wall. vanilladesign.jp
Photo by Rafael Gamo
