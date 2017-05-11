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All Photos/dining/furniture : shelves/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Shelves Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Dining and kitchen area.
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
A wood-burning stove anchors one side of the dining area that connects to the sheltered outdoor terrace.
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.