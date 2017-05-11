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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine

Bathroom Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
On the second level is another bathroom.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
One of the home’s six bathrooms strikes an elegant balance between white walls and quarried stone.
The master bathroom features an American Standard Coastal Serin freestanding tub and a Viabizzuno Cubo Doccia shower head.
A guest bathroom.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
Thousands of river pebbles are stacked to create a unique look in this shower in the master suite. Boffi pipe shower fixtures lend an industrial look.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
Architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra limited the material selection in their renovation of a town house dating from 1899. The powder room on the first floor is located in a former waiting area (the previous resident used the level for his dental practice). It features a custom Alabastro marble sink and fixtures by California Faucets. The architects kept the original marble fireplace, paying homage to the structure’s history. Benjamin Moore’s Super White paint was applied to the ceiling and the White Dove hue to the walls. "Positioning the faucets on the side wall emphasizes the horizontal," Lubrano says. "Wall-mounted fixtures feel less grounded and materials can continue uninterrupted below. We wanted the spaces to feel light, spacious and light-filled."
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
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The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
The bathroom, which along with the laundry room is part of Siegel's renovated master bedroom.