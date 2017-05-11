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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/showers : open

Bathroom Travertine Floors Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The master bathroom features an American Standard Coastal Serin freestanding tub and a Viabizzuno Cubo Doccia shower head.
Thousands of river pebbles are stacked to create a unique look in this shower in the master suite. Boffi pipe shower fixtures lend an industrial look.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
The bathroom, which along with the laundry room is part of Siegel's renovated master bedroom.