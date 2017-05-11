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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Travertine Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.