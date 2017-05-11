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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/showers : full

Bathroom Travertine Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.