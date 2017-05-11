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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Travertine Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.