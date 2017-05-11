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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Travertine Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
Bathroom