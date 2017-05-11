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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Travertine Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
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The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom