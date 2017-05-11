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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Travertine Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The master bathroom features an American Standard Coastal Serin freestanding tub and a Viabizzuno Cubo Doccia shower head.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.