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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/lighting : accent

Bathroom Travertine Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.