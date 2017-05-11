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All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Travertine Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.