Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : travertine/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Travertine Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
T
The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.