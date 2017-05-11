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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone

Bathroom Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
A glimpse inside the limestone-clad steam shower in the master suite. The walnut slat walls hide storage with cubbies for towels.
In the homeowners' ensuite, a Ferguson tub is surrounded by honed basaltina from Architectural Tile and Stone, while the flooring is limestone from Arcon. An inviting outdoor shower (surrounded by the rammed-earth walls and featuring plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware) through the glass door offers an alternative opportunity for a spa-like experience under the Texas sky.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
Clean lines and organic hues permeate the bathroom.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
A vase filled with fluffy reeds lends a bit of softness to the stone bathroom.
Rust-hued tile provides a pop of color against the onyx windows and bench legs.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
The bathroom cabinetry is made of Zebrawood. The floor is limestone tile.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
The outline of the bath appears to extend to the exterior of the home.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
Dark oak cabinetry provides plenty of storage.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
master bath/shower
Custom-built cabinetry, matte-black fixtures by Dornbracht, and Savoy Graphite floor tiles by Ann Sacks make up the revamped guest bathroom. (TK, needs to be broken up - matte-black fixtures pictured below)
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom