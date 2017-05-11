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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Limestone Floors Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.