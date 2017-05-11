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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Limestone Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A glimpse inside the limestone-clad steam shower in the master suite. The walnut slat walls hide storage with cubbies for towels.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
master bath/shower
Master Bathroom