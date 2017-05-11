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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Limestone Floors Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The outline of the bath appears to extend to the exterior of the home.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom