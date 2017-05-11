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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Limestone Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The serene wood-clad sauna.
A glimpse inside the limestone-clad steam shower in the master suite. The walnut slat walls hide storage with cubbies for towels.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
master bath/shower
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom