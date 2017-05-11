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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Limestone Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
Dark oak cabinetry provides plenty of storage.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
master bath/shower
Master Bathroom