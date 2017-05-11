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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/counters : stone

Bathroom Limestone Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
A vase filled with fluffy reeds lends a bit of softness to the stone bathroom.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.