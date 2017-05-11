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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Limestone Floors Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.