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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Limestone Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.