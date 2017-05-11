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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/showers : corner

Bathroom Limestone Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.