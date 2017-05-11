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All Photos/bath/floors : limestone/counters : tile

Bathroom Limestone Floors Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.