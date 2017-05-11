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All Photos/bath/counters : tile

Bathroom Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Tiny gold tiles wrap the countertop and play off graphic 1960s wallpaper in one of the home’s five bathrooms.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
McCrae House 1
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
A detail of the woven linen window coverings.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The house was conceived as a summer home, to take advantage of the sounds, breezes, views and lighting – even in the shower. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
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