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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Tile Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
Bathroom