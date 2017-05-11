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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Tile Counters Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.