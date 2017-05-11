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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Tile Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.