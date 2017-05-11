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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Tile Counters Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
Bathroom
Bath