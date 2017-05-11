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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Tile Counters Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
Bathroom in a pale palette