Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Tile Counters Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Bathroom in a pale palette
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.