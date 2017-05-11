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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Tile Counters Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
bathroom
Bathroom in a pale palette