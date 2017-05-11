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All Photos/bath/counters : tile/showers : open

Bathroom Tile Counters Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
McCrae House 1
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
Only glass separates Farmer and Kozely from their backyard (and Celtic cross reproduction) when they shower. The shower floor is ipe wood; the walls are covered in one-inch-square travertine mosaics.
Bath