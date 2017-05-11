Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : tile/floors : limestone

Bathroom Tile Counters Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.